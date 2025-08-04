Beautiful sunflower patch opens at East Lindsey farm to keep summer alive
The patch is officially unveiled tomorrow (Tuesday, August 5) at 10 am by Beesby AG at Manor Farm in the village of Beesby, and visitors are welcome to go along.
"Yes, we’re blooming right on time, even if the British weather thinks otherwise!” beams Harriet White, of the farm.
"We’re currently glowing with yellow, and there are ten more blooms to come, so the beauty is just getting started.
"The sunflower patch offers a calm, stimulating environment for the rest of the summer. Come back more than once if you wish!”
Admission prices are £5 for individual adults, £12.50 for a family of three, £15 for a family of four and £20 for a family of five.
Unfortunately, no dogs are allowed on the patch, but visitors are invited to take as many photos as they like and to share them on Beesby AG’s Facebook page.
With regard to the no-dogs policy, Harriet explained: “We know that most pet-owners are incredibly responsible, but it only takes one slip of a lead to cause distress to livestock or a safety issue for others.
“This is a working livestock farm with pregnant animals and newborns, and we also have our own farm dogs who call this place home. It’s vital we keep their environment calm, safe, and stress-free.”
Manor Farm can be found at the postcode of LN13 0JG. Its What3Words location is attend.dancer.shine
Beesby AG is a three-generation family farm that describes its aim as “animal welfare, quality products and a happy family life”.