Beautiful sunflower patch opens at East Lindsey farm to keep summer alive

The weather might not be playing ball at the moment – but keeping summer alive is a beautiful sunflower patch at an East Lindsey farm near Alford and Mablethorpe.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The patch is officially unveiled tomorrow (Tuesday, August 5) at 10 am by Beesby AG at Manor Farm in the village of Beesby, and visitors are welcome to go along.

"Yes, we’re blooming right on time, even if the British weather thinks otherwise!” beams Harriet White, of the farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re currently glowing with yellow, and there are ten more blooms to come, so the beauty is just getting started.

A sunflower patch opens to visitors at Beesby AG, Manor Farm, Beesby from tomorrow (Tuesday August 5).

"The sunflower patch offers a calm, stimulating environment for the rest of the summer. Come back more than once if you wish!”

Admission prices are £5 for individual adults, £12.50 for a family of three, £15 for a family of four and £20 for a family of five.

Unfortunately, no dogs are allowed on the patch, but visitors are invited to take as many photos as they like and to share them on Beesby AG’s Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With regard to the no-dogs policy, Harriet explained: “We know that most pet-owners are incredibly responsible, but it only takes one slip of a lead to cause distress to livestock or a safety issue for others.

“This is a working livestock farm with pregnant animals and newborns, and we also have our own farm dogs who call this place home. It’s vital we keep their environment calm, safe, and stress-free.”

Manor Farm can be found at the postcode of LN13 0JG. Its What3Words location is attend.dancer.shine

Beesby AG is a three-generation family farm that describes its aim as “animal welfare, quality products and a happy family life”.