Beautiful, thriving venue ready to host 'first event of its kind in Lincolnshire'

Visitors to a popular venue close to Horncastle can look forward to an event being described as “the first of its kind in Lincolnshire”.

The beautiful Walled Garden Baumber, complete with tearooms and stunning grounds, is located on the A158 between Horncastle and Wragby and has been a huge success since it opened nine years ago.

An array of events, including weddings and live music, take place throughout the year but a particular highlight next month promises to be a wedding fair and wedding car boot sale.

Scheduled for Sunday, September 21 (11 am to 3 pm), it is inviting people to sell wedding-related items only for a fee of just £5 per car.

The charming and tranquil setting of the Walled Garden Baumber, which comprises tearooms and stunning grounds for events, and also hosts weddings.

A spokesperson said: “We are sure this is the first of its kind in the county.

"Couples can sell their pre-loved wedding items so they can be re-used for another couple’s big day. Come along and help make the wedding industry more eco-friendly!

"There is no need to book. You can just turn up on the day, with general admission free.

"Come and meet fantastic local wedding-suppliers, chat with our experienced co-ordinators and browse eco-friendly car-boot bargains, perfect for your big day!

A stall at a steampunk weekend, one of many events held at the Walled Garden Baumber this year.

“This will be the ideal chance to grab pre-loved gems, such as faux flowers, dresses, mirrors, table decor, hen party decorations and more!

"If you want to be a stallholder at the fair, please get in touch to book your spot. Call 01507 578763 or email [email protected].”

Walled Garden Baumber, owned by Sonia and David Elton, is an innovative four-acre venue on Clays Lane in the village of Baumber that has been transformed from the 19th century traditional kitchen garden it once was.

The site used to house Stourton Hall, but it and the surrounding wooded estate were sold to a firm of timber importers in 1951 and the hall was demolished in 1953.

Plants for sale at the Walled Garden Baumber, which has been a huge success since opening its gates nine years ago.

The Eltons took it on in 2006 when the house and gardens were derelict. And in 2016, they decided to open the gates to the public to see if anyone wanted to have a look round.

"We were overwhelmed by the amount of visitors and positive comments that were made,” say the Eltons.

"By May, 2017, we had converted the former potting shed into a lovely tea room, a plant sales area was developed and a series of courses and events were added to the calendar.

"The garden is now open all year round, and admission is free, although collection boxes are available for anyone who would like to make a donation.”

The site has matured into a charming and tranquil venue for weddings, which take place on Saturdays throughout the year.

Other events earlier in 2025 have ranged from an arts and craft fair and a steampunk weekend to a classic car event and a photography exhibition.

There has been a live music concert and a barbecue on most Sundays this summer, while other notable attractions still to come this year include a vintage flea market, a Christmas craft fair and a food and drink fair.

Sonia added: “We have such a rich history. But the amount of locals who have never been to us before or even heard about us is astounding.

"They are in complete awe when they arrive, and we are hoping to get more local people involved.

"In June, we held an ‘All Things Lincolnshire’ event that promoted local crafts, food, farms, charities and musicians.

"We open as tearooms during the week, but hold many popular events throughout the year at weekends.”

For full details of Walled Garden Baumber’s events and opening times, visit its website at www.walledgardenbaumber.co.uk or its Facebook page. Bookings are already being taken for weddings in 2026/2027.