Birdsong sessions at Boston nature reserve

Could you tell a chaffinch from a chiffchaff by just their birdsong? If not, a nature reserve near Boston is to hold an event aimed at helping people identify birds by sound alone.

RSPB Frampton Marsh, off the A16, will hold the Spring Songbird ID course on Wednesday, May 3, and again on Saturday, May 13, from 7-10am on both days.

The sessions will be led by an experienced member of staff.

​A mostly practical course out on the reserve, attendees are asked to wear clothing suitable for the weather.

Tickets must be purchased in advance via events.rspb.org.uk (search for Spring Songbird ID course).