Birdsong sessions at Boston nature reserve

RSPB Frampton Marsh, off the A16, will hold the Spring Songbird ID course on Wednesday, May 3, and again on Saturday, May 13, from 7-10am on both days.
The sessions will be led by an experienced member of staff.
A mostly practical course out on the reserve, attendees are asked to wear clothing suitable for the weather.
Tickets must be purchased in advance via events.rspb.org.uk (search for Spring Songbird ID course).
They are priced at £23.50 for adults and £10.50 for children (or £16.50 and £8.50 for RSPB members respectively).