Celebrate all things local as popular artisan market returns to Stourton Woods
The Lincolnshire Makers’ spring artisan market is ready to welcome visitors to Stourton Woods in the village of Baumber on Sunday, May 4 from 10 am to 4 pm.
More than 90 talented, local people or organisations will be exhibiting their wares at the Round House building in the woods, overlooking the picturesque parklands of red deer.
The Lincolnshire Makers group is now four tears old and is currently made up of more than 2,700 local creatives. Founded by Jodie Mason, it aims to shine a light on the diverse range of talent the county has to offer.
Jodie said: “There is something for every taste and budget on offer at our events. We carefully curate the stall-holders, and if you enjoy shopping hand-made and supporting local businesses, our events are for you.”
Expect a fantastic variety of locally made products on offer next month – from ceramics to chutneys, woodwork to wool, fudge to flowers and paintings to pastries.
Musicians will greet you as you soak up the woodland, shop with local makers, sip on crafted drinks and tuck in to food from street-food caterers.
The food will include freshly made pizza from Off The Stone, locally sourced breakfast rolls, hot dogs and Stourton Estates’ own venison burgers from The Ginger Pig, Asian street food from Bad Boy Bao, pulled pork and loaded fries from The Naughty Pig, and savoury and sweet crepes from Fleur’s Kitchen.
There will also be a bar provided by FAB Bar, plus hot drinks from The Very Cool Coffee Bus, desserts from The Choowee Cookie Company and ice cream from Wrights of Willingham.
Picnic benches will be dotted throughout the grounds or you can take your own picnic blankets.
Wheelchair-accessible ‘farm safaris’ will run throughout the day and can be booked online in advance via the Stourton Estates website or a limited number will be available to book on the day at the Stourton Estates stand.
Entry to the market is free for all visitors, including well-behaved dogs on a lead, although a car parking fee of £5 will apply. This money will be reinvested into the ground's maintenance.
As well as the vast array of stalls, free activities will include lawn games, a scavenger hunt and a woodland walk.
Added Jodie: “With such a wide array of Lincolnshire creatives, food producers, makers and artists together in such a picturesque setting, this is an event not to be missed!”