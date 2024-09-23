The two-day event brought the town together and thrilled holidaymakers thanks to a mixture of family fun, entertainment, live music and activities, all topped off by a brilliant fireworks display.

The highlight was a grand parade through the town centre and along the main promenade on Saturday, which had a theme of ‘Science Fact And Science Fiction’ and attracted an amazing array of floats, individuals, groups and vehicles from the community and local businesses.

There were prizes for various categories, including best float, most stunning costumes, best vintage vehicle and best trade vehicle, which was won by ‘The Pirate Bus, created by P.C.Coaches.

The spirit of the parade was summed up by Mablethorpe Primary Academy, which commented: “The children and staff had a super time, and the children looked amazing in their costumes.”

Other attractions at various venues, including Queens Park, over the weekend included concerts, a ‘Bathing Beauties’ craft festival in the beach huts on the prom, community and charity stalls, trade stands, games, a bike night, local singers and choirs, buskers, a funfair, fabulous food, street performers and an open morning at Mablethorpe fire station.

The carnival, which was sponsored by Mablethorpe car dealer Seacroft, was a triumph for the organisers, The Boatshed Charity, which also runs the town’s Coastal Centre.

For those of you not fortunate enough to be there, get a taste of the event through our photo gallery below, supplied by photographer Mick Fox.

1 . Sunshine and smiles On the march -- sunshine and smiles as the carnival's grand parade makes its way down High Street, Mablethorpe. Photo: Mick Fox

2 . May the force be with you 'Star Wars' characters Darth Vader and a stormtrooper add to the science fiction theme of the carnival parade. Photo: Mick Fox

3 . Flying the flag Flying the flag for Mablethorpe Junior Football Club are these youngsters on the parade. Photo: Mick Fox

4 . Crowd of thousands Thousands of people joined the crowds lining the route and following the carnival parade as it worked its way through Mablethorpe town centre. Photo: Mick Fox