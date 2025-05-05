Chance to admire gardens in beautiful village between Louth and Horncastle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you fancy a day out in one of the Lincolnshire Wolds’ most beautiful villages, an open gardens day at Goulceby needs to go in your diary.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual event takes place on Sunday, June 1 within the tiny, peaceful village, which sits between Louth and Horncastle.

From 10 am to 4 pm, visitors can admire several delightful and colourful gardens within the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a plant sale and a raffle, while refreshments, such as tea and cakes, will be served within the village church, All Saints, on Top Lane. Parking spaces will be available at the church.

Money raised from the open gardens day will go towards restoration work at All Saints Church in Goulceby. (PHOTO BY: Julian P. Guffogg)

Admission is £5 for adults and £1 for under-16s. The only dogs allowed in the gardens are guide dogs.

Money raised from the open gardens day will go towards restoration work that is taking place at All Saints Church.

Recognised as a grade II listed building by the Historic England organisation, the simple, unassuming church was rebuilt in 1908, using medieval fragments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original church, which was several hundreds metres to the north and dated back to the 14th century, had to be demolished in the 1890s because it became too costly to maintain. The old churchyard remains on the site but is open only for booked burials.

The current church, which is part of the Asterby Parish Group, has only one room and limited facilities. But it is always open and easily accessible, and attracts a steady stream of visitors walking the nearby Viking Way.

The village itself, which has a population of about 150, boasts a pub, the Three Horseshoes, a shop and a thriving glamping site.