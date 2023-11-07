Sleaford and District Model Railway Club is holding its fifth charity model makers show at a larger venue in Ruskington this month.

Last year's model show in Ruskington Village Hall.

The event on Saturday November 18 will be held in St George’s Academy hall on Sleaford Road in Ruskington and will also raise money for two charities, Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and LIVES.

It is billed as a larger venue having outgrown Ruskington village hall where it was previously held and will have more room for displays and trade support and ample free parking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 10am until 4pm, there will be displays, trade stalls, a model display and refreshments available.

Most Popular

As well as trains there will be displays of everything from model boats and cars to planes, tanks, sci-fi and fantasy figures.

Admission is £5 for adults, under 16s get in for free when accompanied by an adult.