Charity model makers show moves to bigger venue

Sleaford and District Model Railway Club is holding its fifth charity model makers show at a larger venue in Ruskington this month.
By Andy Hubbert
Published 7th Nov 2023, 10:11 GMT
Last year's model show in Ruskington Village Hall.

The event on Saturday November 18 will be held in St George’s Academy hall on Sleaford Road in Ruskington and will also raise money for two charities, Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and LIVES.

It is billed as a larger venue having outgrown Ruskington village hall where it was previously held and will have more room for displays and trade support and ample free parking.

From 10am until 4pm, there will be displays, trade stalls, a model display and refreshments available.

    As well as trains there will be displays of everything from model boats and cars to planes, tanks, sci-fi and fantasy figures.

    Admission is £5 for adults, under 16s get in for free when accompanied by an adult.

    The event is sponsored by B&H Models, Digitrains, Bridgman Brows and Elaine’s Trains.

