Children's zany science fun this summer

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 5th Jun 2025, 14:09 BST
Market Rasen Science Club will be held at the New Life Centre in Serpentine Street. Photo: Google StreetviewMarket Rasen Science Club will be held at the New Life Centre in Serpentine Street. Photo: Google Streetview
Youngsters can join in some zany experiments at a fun science club this summer.

The Market Rasen Science Club sessions are being run by Ann Dale on August 11, 12, and 13 at the community room at Market Rasen New Life Church Centre ( LN8 3AR).

Ann says: “Science is my passion, as you probably have guessed from my workshops at the libraries. Kids learning and understanding while having fun is my aim and helping create scientists of the future will be my legacy.

“Kay Turnball at Rasen library is a true star in inspiring and promoting me in this. I can never thank her enough.”

The sessions run from from 1-2pm and the fee is £4 per child per session.

Adults are welcome to stay and have fun too.

Biscuits will be provided as a snack.

Please contact: [email protected] for details and booking.

