Children's zany science fun this summer
The Market Rasen Science Club sessions are being run by Ann Dale on August 11, 12, and 13 at the community room at Market Rasen New Life Church Centre ( LN8 3AR).
Ann says: “Science is my passion, as you probably have guessed from my workshops at the libraries. Kids learning and understanding while having fun is my aim and helping create scientists of the future will be my legacy.
“Kay Turnball at Rasen library is a true star in inspiring and promoting me in this. I can never thank her enough.”
The sessions run from from 1-2pm and the fee is £4 per child per session.
Adults are welcome to stay and have fun too.
Biscuits will be provided as a snack.
Please contact: [email protected] for details and booking.
