Circus rolls into Sleaford for five days of shows

Fun for all the family is promised at the James Richards Circus in Sleaford this week.

The entertainment gets under way at the Boston Road Recreation Ground today (Wednesday, March 26) and continues until Sunday (March 30).

The visit comes as part of a national 2025 tour.

A spokesman for the show said: “James Richards Circus is a family-orientated, all-human production, aiming to bring affordable, live entertainment direct to your doorstep.”

“Our artists for this year have polished their skills at some of the world’s best and biggest productions and now we have the pleasure of showcasing them under our big top,” they continued. “Our circus will be visiting up to 40 venues this year, bringing our very own comedy, thrills, spills and glamour. We really do have a production for all the family.”

Performances take place at 6pm on the Wednesday and Thursday, 7pm on the Friday, 2pm and 5pm on the Saturday, and at 12pm on the Sunday.

Tickets are priced at £14 for adults, £10 for children/seniors, and free for those aged under two.

However, for opening night, tickets are priced at £8, and tomorrow, they will be discounted to £9.

To book, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/jamesrichardscircus