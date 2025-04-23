Classic car club set for driving day to Woodland Waters, Ancaster

A previous MG Car Club drive it day at Gunby hall in 2016.

Woodland Waters at Ancaster will be the destination for the MG Car Club when they support National Drive Your Classic Car Day.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event on Sunday, April 27 will see participants meet fellow classic car enthusiasts to drive in from various locations in Lincolnshire to Ancaster.

There will be social locations to start from in Caistor, Lincoln and Dyke at 11am, but further details will be available from the website www.mgcclincolnshire.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All classic car owners are welcome to attend this event and participate.

David Stonehouse, Competition Secretary of the Lincolnshire Centre and organiser of the event said: “We encourage all classic car owners to attend. They will be most welcome and can participate in a Pride of Ownership Competition for MGs and non-MG cars with the winners receiving a prize.

"There will also be a walking Treasure Hunt around Woodland Waters so there is plenty for everyone to enjoy.”

Activities will carry on until 5pm.

Woodland Waters has its own restaurant and bar where light refreshments and Sunday lunches are available. See their website www.woodysbar.co.uk for further details or bookings.

Entry is £6 and forms are available from the MG Car Club’s website www.mgcclincolnshire.co.uk or are also available directly from David Stonehouse by emailing him on [email protected]