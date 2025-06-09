Classic tractors on display at first open evening of the year at Dogdyke
The event is the first evening opening of the year for the Dogdyke steam and diesel drainage engines, and takes place on Wednesday, June 18 from 5 pm to 8 pm.
A spokesperson for the Tattershall station’s preservation trust said: “This is a chance for local people, as well as those from further afield, to come and enjoy a pleasant evening with both the engines being in operation.
"It is also an opportunity to enjoy this quiet, rural site, which has its own magic in the evening light.
"The unique 1856 Bradley and Craven steam engine will be at work, operating a 26-foot diameter wooden scoop wheel which lifts the water out of the drain. Also at work will be the Lincoln-built 40hp Ruston and Hornsby diesel pump of 1940.
"This engine is typical of the type once used in many of the Fen drainage pumping stations.
“In addition to our engines, there is the display of classic tractors which will bring back memories to some of our farming visitors.
"This will be a great evening out for all the family. Admission to the site is free, but we do welcome donations which are used to maintain these engines.”
Dogdyke Pumping Station can be found east of Tattershall Bridge on the A153 Sleaford to Horncastle road, with an access road through Bridge Farm, LN4 4JG.
There will be a car park, refreshments and a museum in the pump attendant’s cottage, as well as a bric-a-brac and plant stall.
For further information or if you would like to join the volunteer team at Dogdyke, please contact publicity officer Chris Page on 07464 948549 or visit the website, www.dogdyke.com