Collect the clues in family Widdershins ‘Witch Hunt’ around Sleaford.

Collect the clues in the family Widdershins Witch Hunt around Sleaford. EMN-210610-114050001

Hallowe’en lover Celia McAteer formerly served with the RAF, has lived locally for the last three years. Previously living in Hunstanton she devised a witch hunt raising funds for charity and wanted to do the same here, especially after lockdown prevented a lot of activities last year.

The witch hunters collect a clue sheet with a map from Bobby’s Sweet Temptations, The Wooley Elephant, the Library, Cogglesford Mill or Navigation House to find the witch pictures displayed throughout town. Each picture has an initial on it – gather them all to solve the puzzle. There is an additional code on the map to help them decipher. The clues will be on display until October 31.