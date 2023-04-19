Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
10 minutes ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
24 minutes ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
1 hour ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
2 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
4 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation

Council reveals street closures announced so far for King’s Coronation weekend

The county council has revealed the official street closures announced so far for the upcoming King’s Coronation weekend.

By Daniel Jaines
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 15:55 BST

Residents have applied to hold nearly 70 events over the May Coronation weekend.

The coronation itself takes place on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey, with the service beginning at 11am.

However, events are set to take place across the bank holiday weekend from May 5 to 8.

Most Popular
    King Charles on a visit to RAF College Cranwell. (Photo: MOD)King Charles on a visit to RAF College Cranwell. (Photo: MOD)
    King Charles on a visit to RAF College Cranwell. (Photo: MOD)

    A Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson confirmed that the authority had received applications for 51 street parties and 17 bigger events to be held by residents. The deadline for applications was the end of March.

    A spokesperson for LCC confirmed: “We’re delighted so many people took the opportunity to apply for a street party.

    “These events, combined with everything else going on in Lincolnshire will hopefully ensure that the celebrations mark the occasion in the best possible way.”

    So far, 30 public events marked specifically as royal celebrations are visible on traffic website one.network for the weekend May 5 to 8.

    Some 38 events look like they are still to be processed and are likely to appear on One.Network at a later date.

    Several larger events are planned to take place, including a Steampunk Seafront Event in Skegness, a big screen showing and entertainment at Lincoln Castle, a procession in Boston’s Central Park and more.

    Below are the Coronation road closures listed on one.network:

    May 5

    • Bull Lane, Long Sutton – Coronation Fireworks in the Park, no time given.

    May 6

    • Holloway Avenue, Bourne, 10am-9pm – Royal Event
    • West Street, Swaton, 2pm-7pm – Royal Event
    • Miller’s Gate, Sibsey – Carnival/parade/Street Party, no time given
    • Highcliffe Road, Great Gonerby, Grantham – Royal Event, no time given
    • The Paddock, Ruskington – Royal event, no time given
    • Castle Square, Lincoln – Coronation Lincoln Makers’ Market

    May 7

    • Bull Lane, Long Sutton, 6am-8.30pm – Entertainment Event
    • Side Street, Allington, May 7-8 – Royal Event, no time given
    • Bourne Road, Swinstead – Royal event, no time given
    • Church Lane, Scredington, 8am-10pm – Royal Event
    • Church Street/Cowgate, Heckington, 12noon-6pm – Royal Event
    • Turnberry Close, Great Gonerby, Grantham, 9am-7pm – Royal Event
    • North Street, Digby, 1pm-9pm – Royal Event
    • Conduit Road, Stamford, 8am-8pm – Royal Event
    • Main Street, Honington, 12noon-4pm – Royal Event
    • Fen Road, Metheringham – Royal Event, no time given
    • Millgate, Wellingore – Royal Event, no time given
    • Hervey Road, Sleaford – Royal Event, no time given
    • Ickworth Road, Sleaford – Royal event, no time given
    • Ashfield Road, Sleaford – Royal event, no time given
    • Welby Gardens, Grantham – Royal event, no time given
    • Cobblers Way, Sleaford – Royal event, no time given
    • Holme Road, Kirton Holme – Royal event, no time given
    • Pools Drive, Sutterton – Royal event, no time given
    • North Street, Bourne, 8am-8pm – Royal event
    • St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, 8am-5pm – Coronation Picnic and Parade.
    • High Street/Market Place, Corby Glen – Royal event, no time given

    May 8

    • Side Street, Allington, May 7-8 – Royal Event, no time given
    • Queen’s Walk, Stamford – Royal Event, no time given
    Related topics:CouncilCoronationResidentsLincolnshire County CouncilWestminster AbbeySkegness