Council reveals street closures announced so far for King’s Coronation weekend

The county council has revealed the official street closures announced so far for the upcoming King’s Coronation weekend.

Residents have applied to hold nearly 70 events over the May Coronation weekend.

The coronation itself takes place on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey, with the service beginning at 11am.

However, events are set to take place across the bank holiday weekend from May 5 to 8.

King Charles on a visit to RAF College Cranwell. (Photo: MOD)

A Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson confirmed that the authority had received applications for 51 street parties and 17 bigger events to be held by residents. The deadline for applications was the end of March.

A spokesperson for LCC confirmed: “We’re delighted so many people took the opportunity to apply for a street party.

“These events, combined with everything else going on in Lincolnshire will hopefully ensure that the celebrations mark the occasion in the best possible way.”

So far, 30 public events marked specifically as royal celebrations are visible on traffic website one.network for the weekend May 5 to 8.

Some 38 events look like they are still to be processed and are likely to appear on One.Network at a later date.

Several larger events are planned to take place, including a Steampunk Seafront Event in Skegness, a big screen showing and entertainment at Lincoln Castle, a procession in Boston’s Central Park and more.

Below are the Coronation road closures listed on one.network:

May 5

Bull Lane, Long Sutton – Coronation Fireworks in the Park, no time given.

May 6

Holloway Avenue, Bourne, 10am-9pm – Royal Event

West Street, Swaton, 2pm-7pm – Royal Event

Miller’s Gate, Sibsey – Carnival/parade/Street Party, no time given

Highcliffe Road, Great Gonerby, Grantham – Royal Event, no time given

The Paddock, Ruskington – Royal event, no time given

Castle Square, Lincoln – Coronation Lincoln Makers’ Market

May 7

Bull Lane, Long Sutton, 6am-8.30pm – Entertainment Event

Side Street, Allington, May 7-8 – Royal Event, no time given

Bourne Road, Swinstead – Royal event, no time given

Church Lane, Scredington, 8am-10pm – Royal Event

Church Street/Cowgate, Heckington, 12noon-6pm – Royal Event

Turnberry Close, Great Gonerby, Grantham, 9am-7pm – Royal Event

North Street, Digby, 1pm-9pm – Royal Event

Conduit Road, Stamford, 8am-8pm – Royal Event

Main Street, Honington, 12noon-4pm – Royal Event

Fen Road, Metheringham – Royal Event, no time given

Millgate, Wellingore – Royal Event, no time given

Hervey Road, Sleaford – Royal Event, no time given

Ickworth Road, Sleaford – Royal event, no time given

Ashfield Road, Sleaford – Royal event, no time given

Welby Gardens, Grantham – Royal event, no time given

Cobblers Way, Sleaford – Royal event, no time given

Holme Road, Kirton Holme – Royal event, no time given

Pools Drive, Sutterton – Royal event, no time given

North Street, Bourne, 8am-8pm – Royal event

St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, 8am-5pm – Coronation Picnic and Parade.

High Street/Market Place, Corby Glen – Royal event, no time given

May 8