Jason Boswell and Donna Barnfield celebrating one year pulling pints in their own business.

Owners of a unique local ale house in Skegness are celebrating one year of pulling pints.

Lincolnshire World caught up with Jason Boswell and Donna Barnfield to see how their unique business in Lumley Avenue is doing.

So why the name Crafty?

Why not! Everyone loves the crafty pint (Donna says with a smile)

Have you done anything like it before or is this a totally new venture?

Never! And there’s nothing like a challenge. We’ve both worked in bars in the past and felt we could do this working for ourselves. We both like the idea of diversity - a community bar with a community feel and ever-changing beer (and cider).

What has the first year been like? Every day is different and that’s what makes us special, just like our beers. Unique beers make us a unique venue, so people travel from outside Skegness to come and see us. We even had a train load from Crew!

What changes will you make in your second year, if any?

Going mobile to local venues and special occasions and parties. And we are even going to brew our own beer - watch this space. Ideas for naming a local beer welcome, of course.

Do you have any regrets? If so, what are they? None whatsoever. You get out what you put in so be prepared to work hard.

Skegness has faced some challenging times and difficulties over the last few years - have you noticed this in your business?

We see ourselves as a community business and, as such, we stick together and face the challenges together.

Has the business strengthened your own personal partnership?

Yes it has! Although we’re not married yet. Teamwork is the key to success and together we make a successful team.

Does the future look bright in your opinion for Skegness?

Most definitely. We would like to thank all of those that have supported us in this new venture over the last year and raise our glasses to the next.

Local councillor Richard Cunnington commented he was pleased to give as much advice and guidance to the owners of the premises and to help secure the license required to create this new unique venture. It’s certainly something different for the town.