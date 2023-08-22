Register
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Crafty quilters hold a third exhibition

A successful group of quilt makers based in Cranwell are getting set to host an exhibition of their work.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 11:12 BST
Contemporary textiles by Dreda Farmer, Annabel Groom, Hilary Proctor.Contemporary textiles by Dreda Farmer, Annabel Groom, Hilary Proctor.
Contemporary textiles by Dreda Farmer, Annabel Groom, Hilary Proctor.

Crafty Ladies and Contemporary Textile Groups are holding their third exhibition on Saturday and Sunday, August 26 and 27.

It will be staged at Cranwell Village Hall and St Andrew’s church, featuring contemporary textiles and traditional quilts made by the members.

Hilary Proctor from the group said: “We have held two exhibitions pre-covid which were a great success and we were able to donate a significant amount of money to St Andrew's Church.”

There will be refreshments, a sales table and tombola. Admission is £5 including tea and cake (cash only payments).

Both venues will open 10am to 4pm on the Saturday. The village hall will open 11am-4pm on the Sunday and the church will open 1-4pm.