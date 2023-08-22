Crafty quilters hold a third exhibition

A successful group of quilt makers based in Cranwell are getting set to host an exhibition of their work.

Contemporary textiles by Dreda Farmer, Annabel Groom, Hilary Proctor.

Crafty Ladies and Contemporary Textile Groups are holding their third exhibition on Saturday and Sunday, August 26 and 27.

It will be staged at Cranwell Village Hall and St Andrew’s church, featuring contemporary textiles and traditional quilts made by the members.

Hilary Proctor from the group said: “We have held two exhibitions pre-covid which were a great success and we were able to donate a significant amount of money to St Andrew's Church.”

There will be refreshments, a sales table and tombola. Admission is £5 including tea and cake (cash only payments).