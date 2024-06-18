Crowded House and Jess Glynne rock Lincoln Castle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A spectacular start to the 'Live at Lincoln Castle' Concerts as Crowded House and Jess Glynne took to the stage in the grounds of the city's medieval castle.

10,000 concert goers filled the grounds of the historic Lincoln Castle last weekend for the opening of the much-anticipated Live at Lincoln Castle Concerts!

Crowded House kicked off the opening night and fans cheered with delight as the clouds parted and the sunshine filled the concert site. A jam-packed set of all the big hits and fan favourites such as ‘Don’t Dream it’s Over’, ‘Weather With You’ and ‘Fall at Your Feet’ set the pace for an electric evening of live music. Lead singer Neil Finn marvelled on the magnificent, historical setting of Lincoln Castle reinforcing that this is a truly magical venue for live music.

Jess Glynne followed on Sunday night with an explosive set! Her energy transferred to the crowd who danced and sang along to every word. Glynne sang through her biggest No1 hits such as ‘Hold My Hand’, ‘Don’t be So Hard on Yourself’ and ‘I’ll Be There’ as well as her more recent hits from her brand-new album ‘Jess’, which included ‘Friend of Mine’. Support came from talented Irish singer songwriter Cian Ducrot, Issey Cross and The Mercians.

The addition of a BSL sign interpreter was praised by concert goers with Charlotte Anderson from The Inclusivity Group signing throughout the entire set for both nights.

This was the first of three weekends by promoters Cuffe and Taylor who have committed to bring some of the biggest names in live music to perform at the castle, putting Lincoln firmly on the map as one of the most unique concert venues in the UK. Next weekend will see Paloma Faith perform on Saturday 22nd June, followed by Kaiser Chiefs on Friday 28th June, Madness on Saturday 29th June and Gregory Porter on Sunday 30th June.