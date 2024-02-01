'Dazzling showcase of style and elegance' promised as Boston-area school gets set to stage prom fair fundraiser

A prom fair is to be held at Thomas Middlecott Academy, in Kirton, to raise funds for the 2024 Year 11 prom.

Thomas Middlecott Academy, in Edinburgh Drive, Kirton, is to hold a prom fair on Tuesday (February 6), from 6-8pm.

It will feature pupils from the school taking to the catwalk in items provided by Fancy Frox and Skopes Menswear, with hair and make-up styled by The Salon, of Kirton, and Boston College.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the 2024 prom.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

Helping add to the fundraising tally on the evening will be a raffle. Players will have the chance to take home £200 worth of store vouchers courtesy of Connex Education, plus contributions from local businesses including Boston United, Oldrids, The Old Kings Head, Rolec, and Newton Fallowell Estate Agents.

Admission is priced at £2.50, which includes a welcome drink for each attendee.

A spokesman for the event said: “The event promises to be a dazzling showcase of style and elegance, featuring an exclusive catwalk presentation by renowned fashion boutiques Fancy Frox and Skopes Menswear.

“The Prom Fayre at Thomas Middlecott Academy has become a highlight on the social calendar, and this year's edition is set to exceed expectations. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the latest in prom fashion trends as models, our own talented students, grace the runway in stunning ensembles curated by Fancy Frox and Skopes Menswear. From glamorous gowns to sophisticated suits, the catwalk promises to inspire and captivate.”

Advertisement

Advertisement