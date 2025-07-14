Display of classic scooters at Dogdyke Pumping Station open evening

A nostalgic display of classic scooters will be one of the highlights of the next open evening at Dogdyke Pumping Station, near Tattershall Bridge.

The event, which is sure to evoke fond memories among scooter-enthusiasts, past and present, takes place this coming Thursday (July 17) between 5 pm and 8 pm.

As well as the scooters, Dogdyke’s steam and diesel drainage engines will be in operation. Admission is free, but the station welcomes donations, which are used to help maintain the engines.

Publicity officer Chris Page said: “This is a chance for local people, as well as those from further afield, to come and enjoy a pleasant evening, with both of our engines in operation.

"It is also an opportunity to enjoy this quiet, rural site, which has its own magic in the evening light.”

Dogdyke’s unique 1856 Bradley and Craven steam engine will be at work, operating a 26-foot diameter wooden scoop-wheel which lifts the water out of the drain.

Also at work will be the Lincoln-built 40hp Ruston and Hornsby diesel pump that dates back to 1940. This engine is typical of the type once used in many Fen drainage pumping stations.

The station is located east of Tattershall Bridge on the A153 Seaford to Horncastle road, with an access route through New Bridge Farm, postcode LN4 4JG.

There is a car park, refreshments and a museum in the pump attendant’s cottage, as well as bric-a-brac and plant stalls.

Dogdyke is always on the lookout for volunteers to help with the running of the station. If you would like to join the team, call Chris on 07464 948549 or visit the website, www.dogdyke.com