Display of historic oil engines in free event at Dogdyke Pumping Station

A display of oil engines of all shapes and sizes is sure to attract plenty of visitors to the next event at the historic Dogdyke Pumping Station in Tattershall.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The oil engine day will be held at the popular venue this coming Sunday (September 7) from 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm, thanks to members of the Lincolnshire Oil Engine Club, which has almost 700 followers on Facebook.

Most Popular

Engines that once powered workshops, pumped water, generated electricity and drove milking machines and other farm equipment will be on show and working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several of these engines were made in Lincolnshire by such firms as Ruston and Hornsby, Blackstone and Robey.

A display of oil engines of all shapes and sizes will delight visitors to Dogdyke Pumping Station this coming Sunday (September 7)

They include Dogdyke’s own Ruston and Hornsby 7XHR oil engine of 1940, which will be in operation on the day, powering a Lincoln-built Gwynnes centrifugal pump. It is still in its original condition within its purpose-built pump house.

Alongside the Ruston oil-engine house is a building holding a unique Bradley and Craven steam engine built in 1856. This remarkable survivor will also be at work on Sunday, powering a 24-foot, wooden scoop-wheel that used to lift water out of the drain and into the River Witham.

The family-friendly event will also feature children’s games, bric-a-brac stalls, a tombola and plant stalls. Visitors can have a look round a small museum and enjoy refreshments, which will be available in the pump attendant’s cottage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pumping station sits east of Tattershall Bridge on the A153 Sleaford to Horncastle road. Follow the yellow signs on to the access road through Bridge Farm (LN4 4JG) or go to the What3words website or app and enter the location shuttling.unopposed.stunning The car park is close to the engines and the whole site is suitable for wheelchairs.

Admission to the pumping station is free, but donations are welcome to help maintain the engines and the site.