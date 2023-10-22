Register
​Enchanted Woodland Lights at Stourton

After the sell-out success of this popular event last year, Stourton Estates is inviting visitors back to experience their Enchanted Woodland Lights trail in Stourton Woods, near Horncastle.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 17:10 BST
Stourton Estates Enchanted Lights display. Image: John AronStourton Estates Enchanted Lights display. Image: John Aron
Stourton Estates Enchanted Lights display. Image: John Aron

Running from November 2 to November 5, the trees and arboretum will be lit up with coloured lights, soft music and special LED and fire performances to create a magical evening.

Wander along the enchanted woodland trail (just under a kilometre long) creating a wonderful and relaxing experience.

Marshmallows will be available to purchase and toast on the specially designed mini fire-pits under the stars on the Old Hall Lawn.

    Visitors can also choose from a variety of locally produced food from quality street food vendors, including Curry Jacks, Fleurs Kitchen, The Good Grub Company and The Roaming Dough, with seating on picnic benches and around the fire-pit.

    Ferry Ales Brewery will be running a fully licensed bar with additional seating in the Safari Tent every night, where the log burner will be roaring and visitors can enjoy the ambience of the evening and perhaps indulge in a Baileys hot chocolate or locally brewed hand pulled ale.

    Booking in advance is essential to secure your tickets with limited numbers available over two time-slots: 5pm to 7pm and 7pm to 9pm on each evening.

    This event is perfect for those who are seeking an alternative to a traditional fireworks display at this time of year and is well suited to small children and those with additional needs.

    Well behaved dogs on leads are also more than welcome to enjoy the peace and beauty of this night time event.

    Book tickets via the website here: Enchanted Lights .