Excitement builds for Louth’s Victorian Christmas Market

Louth Victorian Christmas Market.

Louth is all set to hold its annual Victorian Christmas Market on Sunday, November 24.

Between 10am and 4pm you can discover an array of local treasures, from handmade crafts to delicious Lincolnshire treats among nearly 100 stalls at the Louth Victorian Christmas Market.

Taking place within the Louth Cornmarket and main streets and hosted by Louth Independent Traders and Louth Town Action Group, this is a day which looks full of fun for the whole family.

Entertainment will include a traditional fair, Earthbound Misfits street entertainers and the Withern Singers pop up choir.

The Mayor will officially open the event at 10am with the switch on of the Christmas lights. There will be face painting near MSR newsagents in Mercer Row, and Mr and Mrs Santa will arrive at around 12noon near the entrance to Yorkshire Trading Company.

Louth Independent Traders is a non-profit organisation formed in early 2015 by local businesses with the aim of generating a more buoyant town centre. Louth Town Action Group is a volunteer-run Community Interest Company working to increase the attractiveness of the town and make Louth a more pleasant place to live, shop, or visit.

The market will be followed in the evening by a concert by Louth Choral Society at 7.30pm in St Andrew’s Church.

Music featured will be Handel’s Messiah (Part 1), Bach’s Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring and Cantata 140 Wachet Auf, as well as Jauchzet dem Herrn by Schutz.

The conductor is Graham Smith with Graham Eccles accompanying on organ.

Reserved tickets are £18, under 18s £12, unreserved tickets £15, under 18s free, available from Beaumonts, 11 Bridge Street in Louth or from www.ticketsource.co.uk/louthchoral