Explorer Scouts open in Gainsborough

The 6th Gainsborough Sea Scout Group recently opened an Explorer Unit (boys and girls aged 14 to 17). The reason for opening it was that some of the Scouts (boys and girls aged 10 to 14) wanted to move to the next section but the nearest Explorer Unit was difficult to get to, so they started their own unit.

In the short time they have been open, some of the activities they have done are, archery, baking, camping, cooking, crate stacking, kayaking, and paintball. Activities they have planned for the next few months include, a narrowboat camp, hikes in the Peak District and a triathlon.

When asked what they liked about Explorers, the young people said, “Sleeping in hammocks, meeting a diverse range of people, being involved in planning the programme and helping out with some of the younger sections.”

Hiking in the Peak District

Jonathan Swatton, lead volunteer for the Scout Group said, “The young people will learn skills such as teamwork, leadership, independence, resilience, responsibility, and self-confidence. They will also have a tremendous amount of fun and will be able to do activities they have not done before.” In a recent survey, 88 per cent of Scouts said they tried activities in Scouts that they haven’t tried before.

The Unit, which meets on every other Monday at their headquarters in Love Lane is looking for more volunteers. In a recent survey, 85 per cent of people who volunteered said they had flexibility around their volunteering commitment and the same proportion would recommend their charity as a great place to volunteer.