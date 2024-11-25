Families invited to hunt for items that have dropped from Santa's sleigh in Thimbleby

Families are being invited to take part in a Christmas event and help Santa’s elves who have had slight mishaps in a Horncastle village.

An elf scavenger hunt is taking place in Thimbleby on Saturday, December 7 when Father Christmas needs assistance in finding various items that have fallen from his sleigh.

The hunt will start from Thimbleby Village Hall and meander its way through the village. Children who compete the trail will be awarded a certificate.

The hall itself, which has recently refurbished its kitchen and toilets, will be open on the day from 10 am to 1.30 pm when refreshments, including hot drinks, will be available.

Flashback to last year's first elf scavenger hunt in Thimbleby as eight-year-old Hattie Todd finds a couple of likely characters. (PHOTO BY: John Aron Photography)

It’s the second elf scavenger hunt to be held in Thimbleby after the inaugural one last year was a big success and raised money for the hall.

Not even snowy weather and freezing temperatures could prevent an excellent turnout for the event, which was described by organiser Dominic Hinkins as “a lovely community day”.