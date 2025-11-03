Fantastic turn out for woodturners fair

Visitors could absorb the sights, sounds and smells of wood turning on lathes, as well as picking up a few tips at the group’s annual open day and craft fair on Sunday October 19

There were local crafter stalls, trade stands, woodturning and working demonstrations, as well as members’ creations on display and for sale, including a member who makes guitars and ukuleles from turned objects.

Professional turner Rick Dobney was demonstrating throughout the day, as well as chair maker Peter Tree, and visitors were invited to be guided in turning their own miniature Christmas tree for free.

Vice-chairman Kevin Walker explained the association meets at the village hall twice a month which sees up to 80 of their 150 members attending.

On the first Tuesday of the month members get to work on their lathes, while on the third Tuesday members enjoy demonstrations by visiting experts, with big screens to enable close-ups of work being done.

He hoped some of the people having a go at making a tree would be interested in returning to become a member and pursue a new hobby.

Kevin said: “It is a popular pastime. It has this image of old men in their sheds, but we have some very good female turners and younger people as well.

"On a workshop night we will have at least four lathes running and a tool sharpening system as well and we will teach people techniques.”

The club also supports St Barnabas Hospice and earlier in the year members turned more than 300 light pulls which were donated to be sold by the charity.

1 . woodturners DSCN1285.JPG Barry Teague of Roscoe's Guitars, from Tattershall, with some of his woodturned instruments. Photo: Andy Hubbert

2 . woodturners DSCN1282.JPG Lincolnshire Association of Woodturners member Dave Naylor guides Lucy Hubbert, of Sleaford, in making a mini Christmas tree on a lathe. Photo: Andy Hubbert

3 . woodturners DSCN1301.JPG One of the club tutors, Jeremy Miller on the lathe. Photo: Andy Hubbert

4 . woodturners DSCN1296.JPG Chair maker Peter Tree, of Fulbeck. Photo: Andy Hubbert