Farm near Louth named as one of the UK's top apple-picking hotspots

A venue near Alford has been named as one of the most popular hotspots in the country for the classic autumn activity of apple-picking.

Galley Hill Farm, in the village of Saleby, is the idyllic home of the Scaman family. It is well known as a camping and glamping site and as a secluded holiday retreat.

But when the seasons are right, the farm also invites visitors to pick their own fresh fruit – and now it finds itself in the top five of apple orchards across the UK.

This is according to car-leasing experts Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, who have conducted a survey based on the number of Google searches in the past month.

Picking apples is regarded as a classic activity for the autumn. (PHOTO BY: Nationwide Vehicle Contracts)

Searches for ‘apple-picking’ have surged by 110 per cent as we enter autumn, with only orchards in Esher, Surrey, Connor Downs, Hayle, Cornwall, Galleywood, Essex and Upton upon Severn, Worcestershire surpassing Galley Hill Farm, which recorded a yearly search volume of 7,050.

A spokesperson for Nationwide Vehicle Contracts said: “Apple-picking is enjoyed by families and friends throughout September and October.

"Signifying the start of the autumn harvest, it allows people to embrace nature, witness the seasonal changes first-hand and, of course, use the fruit to bake some delicious apple pies.

"This year, apple-picking has emerged as one of the hottest autumnal activities – probably thanks to a recent TikTok video that went viral.

"Gaining more than 1.1 million viewers in 24 hours, users flooded the comments section and shared their excitement. One stated: apple-picking is a must in September, while another said: my dream date.”

Galley Hill Farm’s orchard is open from 11 am to 5 pm on Tuesdays to Sundays for the rest of September, and from 11 am to 5 pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during October.

It has a range of apples on offer, including Bramley, Katy, Sunset, James Grieve, Meridian, Fiesta-Cox, Jonogold, Falstaff, Egremont Russet and Ashmead’s Kernel Russet.

To coincide with the survey, Nationwide Vehicle Contracts has issued five top tips for visitors driving to an apple orchard this autumn.

