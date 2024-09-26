Farming roots to be celebrated at NFU fundraising charity ball

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lincolnshire farmers will celebrate agriculture and horticulture at a fundraising charity ball that will mark 120 years of the NFU in the county.

Farming families from Spalding to Laughton and Grantham to Skegness will join friends and industry leaders from across the country at the NFU Lincolnshire event at the county showground this winter.

County adviser Rhonda Thompson said: “We are delighted to give early notice of this event which will see us celebrate our proud heritage as the birthplace of the NFU and county food while raising charity funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The seeds of the Lincolnshire Farmers’ Union were sown at the 1904 Harmston Annual Show, a very large affair held in the grounds of Harmston Hall (Harmston Park), a group of five farmers were discussing the state of the nation from a farming aspect following the end of the Boer War.

A meeting in the early days of the NFU

“A further meeting took place at the Joiners Arms in School Lane, Welbourne, and there they decided to contribute to a start-up fund and organise a larger meeting.

“This was held at the Albion Hotel in Lincoln and from that meeting grew the Lincolnshire Farmers’ Union and by 1908, the NFU was formed.”

All proceeds from the ball will be donated to Lincs Rural Support Network and the Lincolnshire Rural Agricultural Chaplaincy both of which are vital in supporting farmers and the wider rural community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ball will be held on 7 December at 6.30pm in the Epic Centre, at Lincolnshire Showground, Grange de Lings, starting with a drinks reception.

Lincolnshire farming will be celebrated at the event

Early bird tickets are £85 per person and tables of 10 can be booked.

Gabriella Gregory, NFU county adviser who covers South Lincolnshire, said: “After what has been a hugely testing year for our family farms due to the flooding and other sector issues, this will be a great night of entertainment and local food.

“We are organising a champagne reception, music from the Baltic Donkeys and a casino, all of which should raise funds for these two vital charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to as many farmers and people from our rural sector as possible joining us on the night and support is already gaining momentum.

The county's impressive flower growing and horticulture sector will also be celebrated

“Rhonda and I would also like to thank those farming families and businesses supporting the ball, which will be a real celebration of country food production, horticulture and agricultural production in the county.”

Confirmed sponsors include NFU Midlands, NFU Mutual, The Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, Brown & Co, Windy Ridge Veg Ltd, Wilkin Chapman, Duckworth Landrover, Omex, The Spud Barn and Dyson Farms with further support pledged.

For further details and to book people can go to the Lincolnshire around the branches page of www.nfuonline.com or contact [email protected] by email.