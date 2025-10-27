Fayre and Feast fun. 1st Metheringham Scout Group, human fruit machine L-R James 9, Leo 9, Tom 13 and Zachary 7placeholder image
Fayre and feast fills village streets

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 27th Oct 2025, 10:49 GMT
The revitalized Fayre and Feast took place in Metheringham last week on Saturday October 18.

Villagers and some from further afield crowded the streets to enjoy a spectacular event.

The event is organised by volunteers from Metheringham Events Group, with generous support from Metheringham Parish Council and a kind donation from Branston Potatoes.

Expanded locations included the High Street, Middle Street, the village hall car park, and the top field next to the funfair.

Dating back to the Middle Ages, this year’s theme was ‘Celebrating Lincolnshire’, paying tribute to the county’s people, produce, history, and yellow belly pride.

The ‘Ruler of the Feast’ was crowned to kick off events and there was everything from a climbing wall, to crazy golf, a live magic show, a fun family dog show and live music plus traditional funfair rides.

Ellie Thorpe of Wellingore with Henry Thorpe 6 on the funfair.

1. Ellie Thorpe of Wellingore with Henry Thorpe 6

Ellie Thorpe of Wellingore with Henry Thorpe 6 on the funfair. Photo: David Dawson

Belle Bennett 4 and Enid O'Brien 6 of Metheringham

2. Belle Bennett 4 and Enid O'Brien 6 of Metheringham

Belle Bennett 4 and Enid O'Brien 6 of Metheringham Photo: David Dawson

Organiser of the decorated potato competition, Liz Brown

3. Organiser of the decorated potato competition, Liz Brown

Organiser of the decorated potato competition, Liz Brown Photo: David Dawson

Jaden Bellamy of Metheringham with her dog Charlie 9, winner of Best Trick and 3rd in Waggiest Tail

4. Jaden Bellamy of Metheringham with her dog Charlie 9, winner of Best Trick and 3rd in Waggiest Tail

Jaden Bellamy of Metheringham with her dog Charlie 9, winner of Best Trick and 3rd in Waggiest Tail Photo: David Dawson

