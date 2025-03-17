Festival of the strange and supernatural set to descend on Louth

A festival celebrating all things strange, supernatural and mysterious is about to descend on Louth.

Not Of This Wold, featuring talks, films, music, a ghost hunt and an all-day bar, will be held at Louth Town Hall on Saturday, April 12 from 10 am to 11 pm.

It’s a full day of the weird, eerie and enigmatic, all arranged by The Occultaria Of Albion organisation, which promotes itself as a “gateway to the supernatural”, via books, zines, videos and podcasts.

The festival opens with a daytime session (10 am to 4 pm) that showcases stalls in ‘The Market Of The Weird’ and also features three talks, including one entitled ‘Haunted Lincs’ by writer and speaker, Dr Kate Cherrell, who specialises in paranormal history.

Louth Town Hall, where the supernatural festival will be held, and where ghosts are rumoured to circulate.

The organisers say: “Lincolnshire is a county rich with history, folklore and and more ghosts than you can shake a plum loaf at.

"Over the centuries, it has played host to countless infamous and bizarre hauntings – from poltergeists in Grimsby to green ladies in Louth.

"This light-hearted and informative talk is a crash course through the haunted history of our wonderful county.”

The other two talks are ‘Myths And Music’ by the Lincolnshire-born artist, musician and songwriter Matt Tango Ellerby, and ‘The Wollaton Gnomes’ by paranormal investigator, researcher and writer Kate Rae.

The poster for the Not Of This Wold supernatural festival, to be held in Louth next month.

The evening session of the festival focuses on performance, film and music and includes the screening of a classic TV movie from the archives, ‘Penda’s Fen’, plus a concert by The Heartwood Institute.

One of the highlights of the day comes from 7 pm when a ghost hunt, or paranormal investigation, takes place in the town hall – something that has never happened before.

The organisers continue: “Areas for investigation include the roof void, where the spectre of a suffragette who disrupted a speech by Lloyd George is rumoured to be confined for eternity.

"Also the cellar, where ghosts of the Louth Rebellion are said to roam, the police cell, the main stairs, where the ghost of an airman, thrown to his death from the landing, has been spotted, the chamber, where the ghost of a boy is rumoured to inhabit the stage, and the toilets and landing, where a vision of an aged gentleman in a flat cap is regularly seen.”

Buy tickets from the town hall website.