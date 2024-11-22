Festive lights in Skegness Tower Gardens are switched on
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley, accompanied by Coun Julie Sadler, perfomed the honours yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.
Coun Findley commented: “It’s the start of the festive season here in Tower Gardens and so we are here to switch on the lights at the bandstand and the Christmas tree.
"We hope that many people will come and enjoy the festivities in and around Skegness.
"There are lots of events going on but prior to the Christmas market on November 30 and on behalf of Skegness Town Council we can officially turn the lights on.”
As reported, the change follows the postponement of Skegness Christmas Market in Tower Gardens from this weekend until Saturday, November 30.
However, the town’s Christmas lights and Christmas tree switch-on is still going ahead this Saturday at 4.30pm outside The Hildreds.
The Hildreds award winning displays will be switched on when the centre opens at 8.30am and Santa will be either in his giant sleigh outside the front of The Hildreds, or moved inside to his own Pinocchio Grotto in the mall if the weather as predicted is bad. It will be free to meet Santa from 11am - 4pm and The Grinchy Grouch will be about to take over when he needs to feed the reindeer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.