Festive lights in Skegness Tower Gardens are switched on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A flurry of snow provided the perfect backdrop for the switching on of the festive lights and Christmas tree at the bandstand in Skegness’ Tower Gardens.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley, accompanied by Coun Julie Sadler, perfomed the honours yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.

Coun Findley commented: “It’s the start of the festive season here in Tower Gardens and so we are here to switch on the lights at the bandstand and the Christmas tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope that many people will come and enjoy the festivities in and around Skegness.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley and Coun Julie Sadler at the lighting of the Christmas tree in Tower Gardens.

"There are lots of events going on but prior to the Christmas market on November 30 and on behalf of Skegness Town Council we can officially turn the lights on.”

As reported, the change follows the postponement of Skegness Christmas Market in Tower Gardens from this weekend until Saturday, November 30.

However, the town’s Christmas lights and Christmas tree switch-on is still going ahead this Saturday at 4.30pm outside The Hildreds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hildreds award winning displays will be switched on when the centre opens at 8.30am and Santa will be either in his giant sleigh outside the front of The Hildreds, or moved inside to his own Pinocchio Grotto in the mall if the weather as predicted is bad. It will be free to meet Santa from 11am - 4pm and The Grinchy Grouch will be about to take over when he needs to feed the reindeer.