Fireworks and fun across the area this weekend...

​Bonfire Night is almost here so it’s time to start planning where you’ll watch the skies get lit up.

Fireworks will be lighting up the skies, but where will you be watching

​Here is a round-up of events across our readership area:

Friday, November 3

Boston United Football Club

Doors open at 6pm, with live music ahead of the 8pm firework display.

The evening is partnered by BBC Radio Lincolnshire and will be compered by Breakfast Show presenter Scott Dalton.

Family discounts available for two adult and two child combinations in the West Stand and North Stand.Hospitality offerings, featuring a one-course meal and padded seating for the display itself, are available priced £25 for adults and £20 for under-16s.Parking will be free on the night - allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Saturday, November 4

Ancaster

Woody's Bar and Lakeview Restaurant, Woodland Waters, Annual Bonfire Night.

Gates open from 5pm; bonfire starts at 6.30pm, with fireworks at 7.30pm

Entry: £5 per person. 5 years and under are free.

Boston Rugby Club

Gates open 6pm. £20 for a family of four. £7 adults and £4 kids.

Caistor

Lions Bonfire and Fireworks in South Street Park. Theme Witches and Wizards. Please give generously at the gate.

Gates open 6pm; children’s display 6.45pm; main display following Earthbound Misfits spectacular fire show at 7pm. Soup, hot dogs and hot drinks on sale, along with glow-in-the-dark toys. Free car parking at Caistor Yarborough (closes 9pm).

Caythorpe

Caythorpe & Frieston Fireworks Night on Caythorpe playing fields.

Gates open 5pm, event starts at 6pm.

Organised by the parish council; donations are invited towards the cost of the event.

Coleby

Firework display at Coleby Village Hall, 5pm.

Parking available off Rectory Road, but travel on foot encouraged.

No ticket necessary; suggested donation of £5 gratefully received.

Refreshments available, including mulled wine and hot chocolate.

East Kirkby

Fireworks and Night Taxi Runs at Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, East Kirkby.

Taxy runs with Avro Lancaster NX611 at noon, 3pm and 7pm. The Mosquito will also be taxying at 3.30pm, 5pm and 7pm.

Details: lincsaviation.co.uk

Louth

Charity Bonfire and Fireworks Night, Deighton Close Fields off Elkington Road, Louth, LN11 0RR. Organised by the Louth Rotary Club and Louth & District Lions.Gates open at 5.30pm, with the fire lit at 6.30pm and fireworks starting around 7pm.

Sleaford

Sleaford Rugby Club in East Road. Gates open at 5pm, fire lit at 6pm, fireworks at 7.30pm.

There will be a funfair, food vendors and a live DJ.

Adults £8, children under 17 £5, family (2 adults 2 children) £20.

Sunday, November 5

Boston Town FC Firework Night

Mortgages For You Stadium, Tattershall Road.

Gates open 4pm; live music from 4.30pm; bonfire lit 6pm; firework display 6.30pm.

Admission £4, children £3 - cash only. Hot food and drinks on sale - fully license bar.

HorncastleLions’ annual Firework Display, 6pm onwards, Thimbleby Road, Horncastle. Adults £5, children aged five to 16 £3, family ticket (2 adults 2 children) £12. Hotdogs, burgers, and soup will be served.

Market Rasen​

Organised by Market Rasen & District Round Table, fireworks at Rase Parl.

Gates open 6pm, display starts 7pm. Adults £6; children £4; under 3s free.

Advance booking at www.ticketsource.co.uk/market-rasen-district-round-table

Skegness

Massive Firework Spectacular, Skegness Raceway, Marsh Lane, 1pm. Under-13's go free

The Hive annual fireworks display, Grand Parade, 7pm.

Spilsby

Rotary Fireworks Display, Spilsby Playing Fields, Ancaster Avenue, 5pm.

​Monday, November 6

