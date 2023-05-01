Register
​First 2023 open day for Dogdyke Pumping Station

This weekend will see the steam and diesel engines at the historic Dogdyke Pumping Station whirr into action for the first open day of the year.

By Dianne Tuckett
Published 1st May 2023, 08:00 BST
The historic engines can be seen working this weekend

Go along this Sunday, May 7, to see the unique 1856 Bradley and Craven steam engine at work, powering the large wooden scoop wheel that once pumped water out of the drains and into the river Witham.

The Lincoln-built Ruston and Hornsby oil engine of 194, will also be at work, powering the 24inch Gwynnes’ centrifugal pump.

In addition, there will be a display of vintage cars along with bygones, including a collection of bottles from local firms and the famous Chevins’ water filters produced by Chevins of Boston, which cleaned the drinking water used in many farmhouses and cottages in the county.

    Refreshments will be available and in the pump attendant’s cottage there is a museum featuring the history of land drainage.

    Dogs on leads are welcome.

    The site has ample car parking, accessible toilets and is wheelchair friendly.

    Open from 12.30pm to 4.30pm, admission is free, but donations are welcome to support the preservation of the site.

    Access to the Dogdyke Pumping Station is by Bridge Farm, east of Tattershall Bridge on the A153 Sleaford to Horncastle road, LN4 4JG. Look out for the signs.

    The ‘what3word’ location is: shuttling.unopposed.stunning .

    For further information visit the web site at www.dogdyke.com or call 07464 948549.

