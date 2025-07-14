Flowers and cream teas event at historic church in village near Horncastle
But the quintessentially English custom of tucking into cream teas can still be enjoyed at an event near Horncastle this weekend.
For a celebration of flowers and cream teas is being staged at the historic St Margaret’s Church in the small village of Bag Enderby, close to Somersby.
The Church Lane church, which is a grade II listed building, dates back to 1407, and the event, taking place on Saturday and Sunday (July 19 and 20), from 11 am to 4 pm, will help to raise funds for its upkeep.
It will be held on the lawn of the old hall opposite the church. Cream teas will be served, flowers will adorn the church and there will also be bric-a-brac, craft and plant stalls for visitors to enjoy.
Parking will be available at the church, which can be found via What3Words, using Rasil, Clouding, Unleashed.