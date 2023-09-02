Register
Food & Drink Fest in Rasen

Live music from Relentless (rockabilly) will be an added bonus at today’s (Saturday September 2) Food and Drink Festival in Market Rasen MarketPlace.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 08:52 BST
Live music from Relentless will be part of the festival event. Image: Dianne TuckettLive music from Relentless will be part of the festival event. Image: Dianne Tuckett
A range of stalls have booked in to the event, from bao buns to beer and traditional sweets to curry pot delights, with the event receiving support from the town’s established businesses, as well as a range of other food providers.

There will be a face painter to keep younger visitors engaged during the event, which runs from 9am to 4pm.

The chance to win a hamper of Lincolnshire goodies, along with other prizes, is on offer in the raffle.

Music from Relentless will begin around noon.

