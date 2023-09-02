Food & Drink Fest in Rasen

Live music from Relentless (rockabilly) will be an added bonus at today’s (Saturday September 2) Food and Drink Festival in Market Rasen MarketPlace.

Live music from Relentless will be part of the festival event. Image: Dianne Tuckett

A range of stalls have booked in to the event, from bao buns to beer and traditional sweets to curry pot delights, with the event receiving support from the town’s established businesses, as well as a range of other food providers.

There will be a face painter to keep younger visitors engaged during the event, which runs from 9am to 4pm.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chance to win a hamper of Lincolnshire goodies, along with other prizes, is on offer in the raffle.