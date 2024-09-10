On Sunday 15th September, Lincolnshire residents and active members of Foresters Friendly Society, Matt, Charlotte, John and Helen are taking part in the Lincoln Krazy Races Soapbox Challenge. Participant Matt will be steering a custom-built kart – designed by the team to look like a Foresters piggy bank – down a thrilling course filled with obstacles, water, and chicanes.

On the day, teams will be competing to be the best dressed and have the best designed and fastest soapbox karts – and the wackier the better. Competitors will work their way through a knockout style competition, and only the fastest 10 carts will make it through to the final, where they will battle to take home the winner’s trophy.

Charlotte shared “Our local branch is always looking for weird and wonderful ways to promote the Society, so when we saw the Lincoln Krazy Races soapbox event, we just had to enter.

We’ve built our soapbox to look like a piggy bank on wheels from items sourced by the team, including chicken wire and papier-mache. This represents the savings and investments side of Foresters, as well as our benevolent activities supporting members financially through our discretionary support and education grants.

Foresters Take On The Krazy Soapbox Challenge

Of course, we would love to be the fastest team on the day, but we also wanted to raise the profile of Foresters and our amazing branch! It will be a brilliant day, so why not come along to cheer us on?”

The opening procession starts at 10.45am at Flaxengate, LN2 1LP (next to the Lincoln Museum).

More information can be found on the Krazy Races website at: www.krazyraces.co.uk/lincoln-krazy-races/

The membership benefits provided by Foresters Friendly Society aren’t regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority or the Prudential Regulation Authority, and are regularly reviewed by the Society to ensure they are relevant to their members. Qualifying periods apply.