Free writing and sketching workshops with Wolds walk
You can go along to writing workshops with Nature Callings’ Ayesha Chouglay, where you can learn how to write poetry and sketch your surroundings, while walking around the natural landscape.
People who feel they face barriers to accessing the landscape are particularly encouraged to sign up. The workshop is on Monday October 14, 1-3pm at Hubbards Hill's. Meet at the café. Use Crowtree Lane entrance for car parking near the café (LN11 0QW). Or you can use Halfpenny Lane car park (LN11 9QU) but you will need to walk through the park to meet at the cafe. The workshop is open to all. They will be using an accessible walking route.
There are public buses available to Louth - then a walk to Hubbards Hill's or Call Connect on demand bus service can be used.
For more information visit https://hubbardshillslouth.co.uk/
Then on Thursday October 17 there will be another session from 1-3pm at Willingham Woods, near Market Rasen, LN8 3RQ. Meet in the car park near the café. Again it is open to all and will be using an accessible walking route.
You can get there by Call Connect on demand bus service. For more information visit https://www.forestryengland.uk/willingham-woods and https://www.alltrails.com/en-gb/trail/england/lincolnshire/willingham-woods-circular Please wear appropriate clothing and footwear for the weather and bring equipment to write and sketch with.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.