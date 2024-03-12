Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club, ride to Torworth, March 10th 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The riders departed Roseway in Gainsborough, heading along the Trentside Cycle route to Beckingham.

Departing Beckingham the ride made its way along the A161 to Walkeringham, departing the main road the ride headed across country.

Making the steep climb, Gringley on the Hill was arrived at, it was then downhill to Clayworth. Departing the village over The Chesterfield Canal, country roads were followed passing through Mattersey making their way to Ranskill. Joining the Old North Road the ride headed south to arrive in Torworth.

Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club member Trevor Halstead departing from Torworth Grange

A refreshment stop was made at Torworth Grange Café then it resumed following the Great North Road through Barnby Moor to Retford.

Following Bracken Lane the riders headed through Little Gringley. Progressing uphill then making the accent into North Leverton. Heading north the riders made their way through Sturton le Steeple.

Following the A620 and passing through Saundby, Beckingham was arrived at where the riders retraced their outward route back along the Trentside Cycle route into Gainsborough.

Next week’s ride: Sunday 17th March 2024, reliability rides with a choice of 20 or 50 miles also 50K miles. Departing 20 Ropery Road, Gainsborough at 9.30am.