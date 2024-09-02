Organisers Mick Rust, local businessmen Carl Drury and Russell Taylor and a fellow bike enthusiast Steve ( Buzz ) Hardy planned the day of activities for Saturday, including live music and food. There was also classic and interesting bikes on display

A popular character of the event was Stewart Peltell, who toured the town as the event’s mascot – the scarecrow.

This year’s event was supported by Wainfleet Town Council and sponsors.

As well as boosting local businesses, including a well-known fish and chip shop and local pubs, Wainfleet bike meet supports three charities – Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, Lincolnshire Blood Bikes and the Butterfly Hospice.

1 . Wainfleet Bike Meet Seone Harding and Sarah Scupholm of Butterfly Hospice, one of the charity's supported by Wainfleet Bike Meet. Photo: Davod Dawson

2 . Wainfleet Bike Night On yer bikes - Paul Blackman of Boston, Ray Dillamore of Carrington and Chris Waltham of Lincoln Photo: David Dawson

3 . Wainfleet Bike Meet Simon Ingamells of Horncastle with his 174 Aermacchi Harley-Davidson. Photo: David Dawson