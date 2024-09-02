GALLERY: Hundreds of riders roar into Wainfleet for annual bike meet
By Chrissie Redford
Published 30th Aug 2024, 10:56 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 16:02 BST
As families enjoyed the last weekend of the summer holidays in Skegness, hundreds of bikers roared into Wainfleet for the fifth annual bike week.
Organisers Mick Rust, local businessmen Carl Drury and Russell Taylor and a fellow bike enthusiast Steve ( Buzz ) Hardy planned the day of activities for Saturday, including live music and food. There was also classic and interesting bikes on display
A popular character of the event was Stewart Peltell, who toured the town as the event’s mascot – the scarecrow.
This year’s event was supported by Wainfleet Town Council and sponsors.
As well as boosting local businesses, including a well-known fish and chip shop and local pubs, Wainfleet bike meet supports three charities – Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, Lincolnshire Blood Bikes and the Butterfly Hospice.
1. Wainfleet Bike Meet
Seone Harding and Sarah Scupholm of Butterfly Hospice, one of the charity's supported by Wainfleet Bike Meet. Photo: Davod Dawson
2. Wainfleet Bike Night
On yer bikes - Paul Blackman of Boston, Ray Dillamore of Carrington and Chris Waltham of Lincoln Photo: David Dawson
3. Wainfleet Bike Meet
Simon Ingamells of Horncastle with his 174 Aermacchi Harley-Davidson. Photo: David Dawson
4. Wainfleet Bike Meet
Paul Kitchen of Irby in the Marsh. Photo: David Dawson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.