Russian Egg Roulette at a previous year's Swaton Vintage Day and World Egg Throwing Championships.

This vintage country show with a nostalgic theme is organised and run by locals to raise money for local, national and international good causes.

There will be hundreds of vintage tractors, trucks, cars and motorcycles and enthusiasts descending on the showground at Thorpe Latimer, along with stationary engines and steam engines.

To herald the event, the will be the Swaton Tractor Run on Saturday when you can see over 50 tractors, vintage cars and bikes head around the countryside from Swaton and arrive at the windmill at 12noon.

They will all be on display at the vintage day on the Sunday too.

Gates open for the show at 10am on Sunday and there will be lots of stalls, live music, food and a bar on hand too.

There will be a novelty dog show in the main ring at midday and then the afternoon will be taken up in the main ring and side ring with the now infamous World Egg Throwing Championships.

Registration is from 11am, space is limited for some events, so make sure you pre-book.

The activities will kick off with a trial of nerves with the Russian Egg Roulette championships, where pairs of competitors face off, smashing six eggs on their heads, but one is raw. This will carry on all afternoon.

The World Target Throwing with Accuracy Challenge takes place in the area adjacent to the bar whilst the target, fundraiser Joel Hicks, is available. This is the only pay to enter game and is priced at £2 for three eggs. Points are scored for a head shot, arms/legs, body and groin.

The heats of the World Egg Throwing Championship kicks off at 2pm where two person teams consisting of catchers and tossers start at 10 metres apart, spreading after each successful catch. Drop the egg or break it and you are out! The top five go through to the finals.

At 2.30pm is the Egg Throwing Static Relay where 11 person teams are spread at 10 metre intervals. Twelve eggs must be passed individually along the line. Quickest wins with penalty time points for breakages.

The under 13 World Egg Throwing Championships will take place at 2.45pm and then we have the World Egg Trebuchet Challenge at 3pm. Gravity powered eggcitement where teams construct their own egg flinging machines. Starting at short distances, the finalists will graduate to a long distance knock out.

At 4pm there will be the finals of the Russian Egg Roulette and World Egg Throwing Competition in the main arena followed immediately by the award of trophies.

The fun is held between Swaton and Helpringham on the B1394.

