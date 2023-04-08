To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters operation a new film featuring George “Johnny” Johnson's Dambusters story will be premiered in Lincolnshire.

George 'Johnny' Johnson.

Johnny, who died in December, aged 101, provides a first hand account of his story from joining 617 squadron to taking off from RAF Scampton for the attack on the Sorpe dam and the devastating aftermath of the Dambusters operation on May 16, 1943.

In 2017, film-makers Andrew Panton and Piotr Forkasiewicz met Johnny. Johnny explained how the attack on the Sorpe dam involved a completely different method of attack compared to the Mohne and Eder dams and pointed out the attack on the Sorpe Dam was not featured in the original 1955 Dambusters movie.

With this in mind, Andrew and Piotr decided to set out on a journey to create a film that tells Johnny’s Dambusters story in a way he wished it to be remembered.

Attack On Sorpe Dam has its Lincolnshire premiere at The Kinema in the Woods, Woodhall Spa.

The Attack on Sorpe Dam film follows the story of Johnny and his aircrew from March 1943, on joining a newly formed squadron, for a top secret, special operation that has the potential to shorten the war in Europe.

Johnny describes the dangerous low-flying training and events leading up to the operational briefing on May 16, 1943.

Johnny and his crew finally discover what they are expected to do and are presented with what seems like an impossible task. They are to fly at 100 feet in a four-engine Lancaster bomber at night, over many miles of occupied enemy territory.

On reaching the target, they need to drop a new weapon that has never before been tried operationally, with pin-point accuracy and in a way they had not practised and then make their way back home safely.

Andrew, the film’s director, said: “Johnny and I wanted this film to provide an accurate representation of what actually happened and be true to the facts. Johnny was involved throughout the production reviewing the research and screenplay as well as checking through the final edit to make sure he was happy with it.

“One of the interesting aspects of this film is Johnny provides the entire narrative telling the story in his own words, exactly as it happened. Furthermore the visuals effects totally reflect the narrative. The visual interpretation of the narrative really helps the viewer understand and experience the events as Johnny describes them.

“For people who are looking for a historically accurate first-hand account, of what it was like to be a part of the Dambusters operation, brought to life with new visual effects, this film is for them.”