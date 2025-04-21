Get out, get walking and get talking -- special parkrun event in Horncastle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People of Horncastle are being urged to get out, get walking and get talking in a special event at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School this weekend.

The West Street school hosted its first parkrun last month when more than 200 runners and walkers covered five kilometres, or three miles, around the school field.

But its latest weekly parkrun on Saturday (April 26, 9 am) is part of a big walking weekend that is encouraging people to get more active and meet new friends.

Let’s Walk Day is a nationwide initiative launched by Parkrun UK and its headline partner, private health and life insurance company Vitality, to celebrate the simple, yet powerful, act of walking.

More than 200 runners and walkers gather at the starting line last month for the first parkrun at Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School in Horncastle.

"We invite everyone to come along and start their weekend by walking at the QEGS parkrun this weekend,” said Laura Stott-Allworthy and Robin Harrison, co-event directors of the school’s parkruns.

"Bring your family and friends with you! And if you want to run or volunteer, you can do that too. It will be the same parkrun experience we enjoy every weekend but, hopefully, with a few more walkers.”

Let’s Walk Day is all about making the welcoming environment of parkruns even more visible. So whether you’re looking to add more mobility and movement to your week, meet new people or just enjoy a walk in the fresh air, this Saturday morning’s event is the perfect chance to start.

New research, commissioned by Vitality, found that half of Brits say they walk further when deep in conversation, while 27 per cent walk for longer when they’re with someone else.

But despite knowing all about the benefits of walking, 35 per cent of Brits surveyed say they struggle to find someone to walk with.

Parkruns are free, weekly community events that take place every Saturday morning at hundreds of venues up and down the country.

Anyone can join in by running, jogging, walking, volunteering to help out or cheering others on.

The emphasis is on inclusivity, not speed, and walking has always been an important part of the parkrun experience.

Laura and Robin added: “By continuing to welcome walkers to QEGS Horncastle, we can help more people build walking and movement into their everyday lives, and connect with others.”