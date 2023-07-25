Get Ready, Set, Read at library

​Weekly activities get underway at Horncastle Library tomorrow (Thursday) as part of this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

Horncastle Library.

Aimed at children aged four to eleven, this year’s challenge theme is based around the power of play, sport, games and physical activity.

Helen Baxter, manager at Horncastle Library, said: “We have so many fabulous and free Summer Reading Challenge events and activities planned this year, and can’t wait to welcome children and their families into our library to take part during the summer holidays.

"This year’s sporty theme has given us lots of scope for fun activities combining sport and reading and we can’t wait to get ‘Ready, Set, Read!”

Call into the library to sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge and to book in for any – or all – of the extra events..

Activities get under way tomorrow (Thursday) at 10am with a session to design your own mascot and flag and next Thursday (August 3) it will be time for finger football.

On Thursday August 10, this time at 2pm, there will be the challenge of Lego Bridge Strength and August 17, also at 2pm, will see an obstacle course and yoga musical chairs.

A crafty afternoon on August 24 will see dream catcher making and the final two session, August 31 at 2pm and September 4 at 11am will be making and painting clay objects.