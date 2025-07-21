Grant gives sky-high boost to virtual reality aviation centre near RAF Coningsby

A centre that enables aviation enthusiasts to fly over the virtual skies of Lincolnshire and beyond has been given a major financial boost.

The Thorpe Camp Virtual Reality Aviation Centre, in the hamlet of Tattershall Thorpe near Woodhall Spa, is a popular attraction that attracts hundreds of visitors.

Part of the Thorpe Camp Visitor Centre museum, close to RAF Coningsby, it boasts ex-military flight simulators equipped with virtual reality (VR) systems that allow the visitors to take to the cockpit and operate the controls of iconic aircraft.

Now it can continue to grow after being awarded a grassroots grant from the East Lindsey Investment Fund, which comes under the auspices of the Lincolnshire Community Foundation.

One of the flight simulators at the Thorpe Camp Virtual Reality Aviation Centre in Tattershall Thorpe, near RAF Coningsby.

Such grants are handed to community-led initiatives that “will propel East Lindsey forward” and contribute positively to the development of the region.

The Thorpe Camp centre currently has two flight simulators, with a third, the F4 Phantom, arriving soon.

Its Tornado F3 simulator was used in service at RAF Leeming in north Yorkshire but is similar to those used at Coningsby during the Cold War. Its Jetstream cockpit is similar to those used at RAF Cranwell for many years.

All are driven by high-specification computers and are fitted with VR headsets and computer-driven flight controls.

Inside the cockpit of one of the flight simulators.

In addition, a Lancaster VR experience allows those not able to fly the simulator the chance to fly along on a number of VR sorties.

Until now, the simulators have been funded by David Gledhill, a former Phantom and Tornado F3 navigator, and aviation author

David says: “The grant will allow the VR equipment to be integrated into the Phantom and fund the refurbishment of some interactive training cabinets that show how the Tornado systems operated when it flew around the Lincolnshire skies

"The money will also help to fund a briefing suite that will allow volunteers at the centre to deliver lectures about the aircraft located at the museum.”

At the controls and ready for take-off.

The Jetstream simulator operates during museum opening hours on Sundays and Wednesdays. Sessions in the Tornado and, soon the Phantom, are run on weekdays by appointment.

Groups of up to four flyers can experience a variety of plane types as well as the Tornado. Most popular are the Battle Of Britain aircraft, the Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster, given the proximity to RAF Coningsby.

Sessions on the simulators, run by a small team of volunteers, are at no cost but visitors are encouraged to make a donation to Thorpe Camp, which operates as a charity.

Sessions can be booked through the centre’s Facebook page.