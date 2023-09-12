Green light for green fingers: Historic Walled Garden restoration gets go-ahead

The remodel will transform the 19th-century garden into an educational epicentre

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harlaxton Manor is moving forward with the restoration of its historic Walled Garden, having officially received planning permission.

Once described as a garden “unlike any others to be found in Britain”, the Walled Garden is set to be restored to its former glory, with the addition of a visitor centre, cafe and educational Innovation Hub.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Walled Garden would be one of the largest in the country, set on the mile-long approach to the ornate Harlaxton Manor, close to the borders of Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

Most Popular

Concept aerial view of the revitalised Walled Garden at Harlaxton Manor

Critically, the team behind its restoration is eager to recapture the innovation and artistry that made the garden so renowned in the 19th century.

This includes a dramatic reimagining of the historic plot - with plans including a new sensory garden, medicinal garden and orchard. There will also be a restaurant/cafe as well as a Shakespeare-inspired garden and an avenue of blossoming trees.

Project Director of the Walled Garden at Harlaxton Manor, Ian Welsh said:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’re thrilled we’ve been given the go ahead for this once-in-a-generation opportunity. It’s an incredible project that aims to restore the Walled Garden to productive use with an emphasis on education, community participation, sustainability, accessibility and inclusion.

Current aerial view of Harlaxton Manor Walled Garden

"It not only restores a beloved historic landmark to its golden era but, more than that, it encapsulates the spirit of its original owner, Gregory Gregory, with its innovative approach that combines horticulture, science and education.

“Now that we have planning permission, we will shortly begin a more detailed but highly collaborative design process involving all staff teams, faculty, students and colleagues from the University so that we can ensure that our every need is properly incorporated into the final design.

“We are very excited about the future of Harlaxton Manor and ensuring that this historic venue can flourish.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now that the venture has received planning permission from statutory bodies including Historic England, the technical design stage can begin, with each element being closely examined. This process is expected to take approximately six months, before detailed specifications can be set to allow contractors to bid on the construction work.

Current aerial view of Harlaxton Manor Walled Garden

It’s hoped that the project will be completed for summer 2026.

The Walled Garden project was unveiled last year as Harlaxton College celebrated its 50th anniversary. The college welcomes students to the manor each year as the overseas study campus of the University of Evansville in Indiana.

Education and enrichment will be a key focus for the Walled Garden, as will community engagement and participation. The venue will also host weddings, concerts and exhibitions and be open to the public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The impressive Walled Garden was constructed in the 19th century and was described as “unlike any others to be found in Britain” by the Journal of Horticulture and Cottage Gardener (1875) due to its innovative approach to horticulture. This included utilising polygonal walls to optimise the diffusion of sunlight and creating microclimates to grow exotic fruits such as vines, pineapples, peaches and apricots.

1920s archive image of Harlaxton Manor Walled Garden

It was one of the most impressive features of Harlaxton Manor, which itself is described as “Lincolnshire’s most spectacular hidden gem”.

Constructed by businessman Gregory Gregory in the 19th century, the manor combines gothic, Jacobean, Elizabethan and Baroque styles to create a spectacular and truly unique manor house that’s surrounded by beautiful gardens.

Home to Harlaxton College and a venue for weddings, corporate and community events, the manor and its gardens are currently only open to the public on select dates. It’s hoped that the opening of the Walled Garden would give visitors and local residents more opportunities to experience the magnificent estate throughout the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement