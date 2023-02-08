Half term fun at Louth Library

‘Mad Scientist’ Ann Dale is making a welcome return to Louth Library next week for some half-term fun.

If you have ever fancied forming a rain cloud or witnessing some fizzy eruptions or even watching an oobleck changing colour using thermochromics powder, now is your chance.

Ann will be donning her white coat to help children have a magical day of creating potions, elixirs and brews, all in the name of science.

The event will take place at the library, in the town’s Northgate, next Thursday, February 16 at 2pm.

Places are limited at this free event, so make sure you get your name on the list by popping in to see the staff, dropping them an email ([email protected]) or calling 01522 782010.

GLL runs the Lincolnshire Library Service in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council.

Karen Waring, for GLL, said: “I am delighted Ann is joining us for another session of scientific mayhem and chaos during this coming half term holiday.

"Ann always draws a crowd as she explains the theories behind the experiments and chemical reactions in a way that makes the learning such fun. I learn something new every time!

"I can’t wait to form a rain cloud and witness some fizzy eruptions. Make sure you come down and join us."

Ann will also be performing one of her workshops at Market Rasen and Lincoln Library too during half term.