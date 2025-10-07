Heartwarming festive events to support Air Ambulance

A series of heartwarming festive events are being planned for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA).

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LNAA is bringing communities together in celebration, creativity, and support for a life-saving cause.

The events are:

Christmas Wreath Making Workshop – November 15

LNAA is bringing communities together at Christmas in celebration, creativity, and support for a life-saving cause

Kick off the festive season with a cosy and creative wreath-making workshop at LNAA headquarters. Led by expert florist Kerry Dowse of Stems by Kerry, guests will craft beautiful wreaths using fresh seasonal foliage, ribbons, and decorations. With two sessions available (9:30am–12noon and 1pm–3.30pm), attendees will enjoy festive treats and refreshments while overlooking our helipad and learning more about the vital work of our crews across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Carols at Lincoln Cathedral – A Beloved Annual Tradition – December 16

A much-anticipated Carol Concert at Lincoln Cathedral returns, offering an enchanting evening of festive music and reflection in one of the region’s most iconic settings. This cherished yearly event has become a highlight of the holiday calendar, drawing audiences from across the counties.

Enjoy performances from the Lincolnshire Vocal Academy, chorister Caroline Barnes, St. Faiths & St. Martins Junior School Choir, and the Lincoln Youth Cello Ensemble, hosted by Melvyn Prior.

Guests will also hear moving stories from past patients and our life-saving crew, reminding us of the impact your support makes.

Christmas Carols at Nottingham Arts Theatre – November 28

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join us at the Nottingham Arts Theatre for another magical evening of festive cheer. Featuring the soulful jazz of Davina Songbird, the powerful vocals of Lorna Poole, and the vibrant Notts Community Choir, alongside newcomers Lace City Choir and Pitch & Mix, this concert promises to be a joyful celebration of community and compassion.

Attendance at these events helps us continue to provide critical care to those in need, day and night, throughout the holiday season and beyond.