Hit Whitney Houston tribute show that sold out the Royal Albert Hall and The London Palladium coming to Boston, with homegrown talent in the cast

A hit tribute show to the iconic singer Whitney Houston is coming to Boston this weekend, with homegrown talent among the cast.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen of the Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston will play The Gliderdrome, in Spain Place, on Saturday (April 12), at 7.30pm.

The show – which is currently marking its 10th anniversary – sold 100,000 tickets last year, playing to full houses at such venues as the Royal Albert Hall and The London Palladium.

It is billed as a ‘celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of all time’.

Expect renditions of such enduring hits as I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, My Love Is Your Love, Run To You, Saving All My Love, How Will I Know, and The Greatest Love Of All.

A spokesman for the show said: “Experience the ultimate tribute to Whitney’s remarkable musical repertoire in an electrifying production that honours her timeless songs with sensational vocalists and a full live band.”

Among the cast is Boston-born Beth Carter.

Beth, 22, is a backing singer and dancer in the show.

Queen of the Night is coming to Boston's Gliderdrome, featuring former Boston woman Beth Carter as a backing singer and dancer. Picture: Cian’s Cameras

The former Giles Academy pupil lived in Boston until she was 18, when she moved to Bedford to study musical theatre at Stella Mann College. Ahead of this, she pursued her interest in the performing arts as a member of the Allen School of Dance, which she joined when she was just two years old.

After graduating, she went to work at Disneyland Paris, where she played the role of superhero Captain Marvel in a meet-and-greet capacity, and also acted as a parade performer.

She joined Queen of the Night in June of last year, and, with it, has performed at venues across the UK (making her West End debut at The London Palladium, an experience she described as ‘phenomenal’) and internationally.

She said she is relishing being part of the production.

Beth, left and centre, as Captain Marvel and as a parade performer at Disneyland Paris, and, right, as a member of the cast of Queen of the Night (Picture: Cian’s Cameras)

“It’s not a job,” she said. “I can’t fairly call it ‘work’ when I’m up there and enjoying myself so much. I’m very fortunate to be able to do this every night.”

Beth has a personal connection to the Gliderdrome – one of the venue’s owners, Andrew Malkinson, is her uncle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said she never thought she would get the chance to perform in her home town and thanked her uncle for his part in making it happen.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” she added.

She said she hoped having someone from the town involved in the show might help inspire anyone from the area considering a career in the performing arts to pursue their dreams.

“Anything is possible,” she said.

Tickets are available from here here (seating only) and here (standing only).