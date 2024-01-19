Register
Iconic Lincolnshire venue to play host to snooker legends for 'Clash of the Titans' event

Boston’s Gliderdrome is set to play host to three snooker legends next month.
By David Seymour
Published 19th Jan 2024, 17:26 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 17:34 GMT
Coming to Boston's Gliderdrome next month - Steven Hendry and Steve Davis, plus Dennis Taylor as host and referee.

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry and six-time world champion Steve Davis will take to the baize at the Spain Place venue on Thursday, February 16, at 7.30pm.

Joining them as host and referee will be another former world champion and now BBC commentator, Dennis Taylor.

The evening will see Hendry and Davis re-create the matches that saw them rise to the top of their profession.

    There will also be a question-and-answer session.

    A limited number of VIP tickets are available for a premium seating and a meet and greet opportunity before the event.

    Tickets for Snooker Greats – Class of the Titans are available to purchase from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/boston/the-gliderdrome/clash-of-the-titans-snooker-legends/e-ggjgbo

    The Gliderdrome counts some of the biggest names in pop music as previous performers, including Tom Jones, Stevie Wonder and T.Rex. Last year, was the 50th anniversary of an appearance by Elton John.

