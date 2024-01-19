Boston’s Gliderdrome is set to play host to three snooker legends next month.

Coming to Boston's Gliderdrome next month - Steven Hendry and Steve Davis, plus Dennis Taylor as host and referee.

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry and six-time world champion Steve Davis will take to the baize at the Spain Place venue on Thursday, February 16, at 7.30pm.

Joining them as host and referee will be another former world champion and now BBC commentator, Dennis Taylor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The evening will see Hendry and Davis re-create the matches that saw them rise to the top of their profession.

Most Popular

There will also be a question-and-answer session.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available for a premium seating and a meet and greet opportunity before the event.

Tickets for Snooker Greats – Class of the Titans are available to purchase from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/boston/the-gliderdrome/clash-of-the-titans-snooker-legends/e-ggjgbo