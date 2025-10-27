It's that time of year again -- charity bonfire and fireworks event in Louth

Remember, remember the fifth of November is fast approaching again – and so is one of the major fireworks events in Louth.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual Louth Charity Bonfire and Fireworks Night extravaganza takes place this coming Saturday (November 1).

Most Popular

It has been organised by the Louth Lions and the Rotary Club of Louth, and will raise money for both organisations, which support many worthy and deserving causes, locally and internationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By kind permission of the Bennett and Dobson families, the event will be staged at Deighton Close Fields, off Elkington Road.

The annual Louth Charity Bonfire and Fireworks Night event takes place this Saturday (November 1).

The gates open at 5.30 pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.30 pm and the fireworks will soar into the sky from 7 pm.

Local radio presenter Ross Carrick will be on hand to oversee the proceedings, while stalls selling hot-food and drinks will be open through the night.

The admission fee is £6 for adults and £3 for children, and the organisers remind visitors that no alcohol, dogs or sparklers are allowed.