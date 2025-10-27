It's that time of year again -- charity bonfire and fireworks event in Louth
The annual Louth Charity Bonfire and Fireworks Night extravaganza takes place this coming Saturday (November 1).
It has been organised by the Louth Lions and the Rotary Club of Louth, and will raise money for both organisations, which support many worthy and deserving causes, locally and internationally.
By kind permission of the Bennett and Dobson families, the event will be staged at Deighton Close Fields, off Elkington Road.
The gates open at 5.30 pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.30 pm and the fireworks will soar into the sky from 7 pm.
Local radio presenter Ross Carrick will be on hand to oversee the proceedings, while stalls selling hot-food and drinks will be open through the night.
The admission fee is £6 for adults and £3 for children, and the organisers remind visitors that no alcohol, dogs or sparklers are allowed.