Join in open day at Sleaford’s fire and ambulance station

Sleaford fire and ambulance station.

The share station on Eastgate is opening its doors to the public on Sunday, September 19 from 10am to 7pm.

It is all outside and Covid friendly.

There will be a raffle, barbeque, fire service demonstrations plus the usual games and fun day activities alongside attendance from numerous other agencies.

You will also get to meet the crews.

Entry is free but you are asked to book your tickets via the Eventbrite website – search ‘Sleaford fire and ambulance’.