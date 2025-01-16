Join Strictly Come Dancing star in Boston for evening of conversation and dance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova is coming to Boston for an evening of conversation and dance.

The two-time world champion will be appearing at the town's Gliderdrome, in Spayne Road, on Saturday, February 22, from 7.30pm, as part of a national tour.

Joined by host and British ballroom champion Jamie Cutler, Nadiya will tell stories from her remarkable career (including behind-the-scenes tales from BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing) and perform a number of dance routines.

Audiences will also get a chance to ask questions as part of the show.

Nadiya joined Strictly Come Dancing’s group of professional dancers in 2017. Her partners to date have included footballer David James, pop star Matt Goss, and broadcaster Dan Walker.

Nadiya said: “I’m very excited to be bringing this up-close-and-personal show to Boston. It will be lovely to meet audiences and I can’t wait to share my stories with them.

“They will hear about my upbringing, my early years competing across the world and travelling with my Mum, the heartbreaks and highs of becoming a professional dancer, right through to finally landing my dream job of being a professional dancer on the world’s favourite TV show.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone!”

Tickets for A Special Evening with Nadiya Bychkova are available at https://tinyurl.com/NadiyaBoston

They are priced at £22, with a limited number of VIP meet-and-greet tickets available at £37.50.

As part of the tour, Nadiya is also due to appear at Lincoln Arts Centre on Friday, February 21. Tickets for that show can be booked at bit.ly/nadiya-lincoln